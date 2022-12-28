Watch: Timelapse footage of 2,000 ton bridge being built on M42

The bridges were installed at junction 6. Picture: Highways England/Skansa

Weighing more than 2,050 tons each, the brides were positioned as part of a £285m upgrade to improve the bottleneck at junction six of the motorway.

Working on the development, National Highways and Skansa, the contractor responsible for building the project, have now formed a new junction, called 5a.

The works took one weekend to complete, from last Friday to Sunday, during which the M42 was closed to motorists.

The A42 was upgraded for the purpose of smoother journeys on and off the A45, bringing a new dual carriageway link road, a new junction (5a) on the M42, two new roundabouts, and a new over-bridge above the A45 near the Arden Hotel, providing cyclists and walkers with a safer route to cross the A45.

Chris Good, project director at Skanska said: "This was a major milestone in the M42 upgrade and we’ve worked closely with National Highways to plan this work carefully to keep disruption to a minimum.

"Safety is always paramount especially with this type of complex operation and we’re pleased to see both structures now safely in place across the M42.

"We also know that the M42 is an incredibly busy part of the Midlands motorway network and by doing this work under a full road closure, we could move two bridges into place during one weekend rather than having closing it again in the near future.

"We’re grateful to motorists for their patience while we carry out this vital congestion-busting upgrade."

They were lifted into postion by two machines driving down either side of the motorway. Picture: Highways England/Skansa

National Highways senior project manager Leyton Rahman said: "This new time-lapse footage shows the methodical and complex work of putting the new bridges into place as part of our upgrade at M42 junction 6.

"Given the scale of the task involved, the bridges were moved into place using specialist equipment and we needed to do this using a full carriageway closure. We’re grateful to drivers for heeding our advice and planning their journeys before setting off and we’d like to thank them for their patience.

"We’re making good progress on the upgrade and once the work is complete, it will alleviate congestion at a well-known bottleneck on the M42."

A statement from National Highways listed the benefits that the development will have: "The objectives of the scheme are to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the road network, increase the capacity at junction 6, reducing congestion, improve access to key businesses and locations such as Birmingham Airport and support economic growth in the area, and improve access for cyclists, walkers and other vulnerable users of the network."

It comes after the closure of another section of the motorway for 11 days over the Christmas period in order to build a bridge to carry the HS2 railway line.

The southbound carriageway between the two junctions was shut from 9pm on Friday, December 23, with the northbound lanes being closed to traffic since 5pm on Christmas Eve. The M42 between Junctions 9 and 10 will remain closed until 5am on Tuesday, January 3.

Motorists travelling to and from the North East, East or East Midlands towards Birmingham are advised to use alternative routes such as M1/A38 or M1/M69/M6 to avoid the M42.