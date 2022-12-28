New VIP service launched at Birmingham Airport

Jay Sahota, Jose Araujo, Andy Malhi and Phadel Cumberbatch

It has been launched at Birmingham Airport and is being rolled out across the country.

VIP-Fly was founded by Vince Essex, an aviation veteran of more than 20 years, who runs the ground services business Arvin Aviation.

He realised that getting through an airport can be a challenge for some people, especially the vulnerable and those that do not fly a lot.

The new service means someone meets you on arrival, eases the way through check-in with access to a premium lane, offers the option of being escorted to a VIP lounge and makes sure that the luggage has been safely loaded, before escorting passengers to the gate and on board when the time comes.

The passenger can opt for a range of services, including the chance to be met at office or home and driven to the airport in a luxury limousine. It is available for both departures and arrivals.

“We know that for many people getting through the airport is the most stressful part of flying, be it a business trip or family holiday," said Mr Essex.

“It may be a breeze for frequent flyers but a lot of people find airports daunting. They can also be a worry for people seeing off a relative to foreign parts, so it can be a great comfort to know that a loved one has successfully got onto the right flight without stress.

“Anyone can now get the VIP treatment and the service can be a special treat even for those who fly regularly.”

The people who provide the service are all hand-picked aviation professionals, many having worked at the airport for many years in areas including on board services, check-in and customer service.

It will be available to passengers flying with all operators from Birmingham Airport and is available, irrespective of the destination and for individuals and groups of up to six people.