West Midlands Mayor in 'keep the faith' plea over chaotic year for trains, buses and trams

West Midlands mayor Andy Street

Passenger numbers plummeted sharply in 2022 – a year that saw the Metro suspended for weeks on end, trains cancelled due to strikes and bus services pared back because of driver shortages.

The Metro has also been hit by another delay to the long-awaited extension in Wolverhampton city centre – which has bust its budget by £10m – while the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill route is in the balance due to a funding shortage.

Meanwhile Dudley’s transport interchange project will be delayed until late next year at the earliest due to long-running problems securing land.

Mr Street conceded it had been a tough year on the network. But he insisted all three modes of transport would bounce back stronger in 2023 and said the region’s commitment to public transport would eventually pay off.