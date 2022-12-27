Oyster style "tap and go" card would save Black Country students cash

Tap and go technology would save students cash

Students Charlie Goddard, Stourbridge and Samuel Islam, from Great Barr, worked out young people travelling to Birmingham could make big savings from a ‘tap and cap’ system.

The research for the sub-national Transport Body Midlands Connect has shown a student studying at Birmingham City University or Aston University, commuting from areas surrounding Stourbridge, they would save £56.13 a year due to smart ticketing.

And travelling from Dudley bus station to Colmore Row would save someone £39.69 whereas someone travelling from West Bromwich to Birmingham would save £31.35.

If the system proposed by Midlands Connect, Transport for the West Midlands and Nottingham City Council is introduced the annual revenue of bus and tram operators would increase by £39.65m, a 7.5 per cent increase.

This is due to an increase of usage of five per cent for tram journeys and an increase of 10 per cent for bus journeys.

Midlands Connect researcher Charlie Goddard said: "This research shows that bringing in a tap and cap system in the Midlands will benefit passengers and bus and tram operators. It is the definition of a win-win idea.

"Our research shows that it will move people from their car to public transport which will benefit our environment and our health. I hope our research will now be fed into the proposal for a national solution created in the Midlands."

Midlands Connect researcher Samuel Islam said: "It is great that our research shows that young people will benefit from a London style Oyster Card system. Many friends and colleagues tell me they are counting every penny and saving nearly £60 will make a massive difference to them.