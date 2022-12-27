Late-night train link extension appeal issued to stop passengers being 'disadvantaged'

Amanda Milling made the plea to transport bosses due to trains on the Chase Line – which runs to Rugeley Trent Valley – terminating at Hednesford late at night. And the Cannock Chase MP has said it leaves passengers with the choice of cutting short their evenings out or being forced to travel onwards from the station.

Ms Milling said: “The electrification of the Chase Line has greatly improved the service overall, however, I am concerned that Rugeley passengers remain disadvantaged as the last service from Birmingham still doesn’t go through to the Rugeley stations.

“I don’t want passengers from Rugeley faced with the choice of having to cut short their night out in Birmingham or having to find onward travel from Hednesford.

“Unfortunately, extending the last train from Birmingham through to the Rugeley stations (was) not included in the December timetable changes. I am therefore calling on West Midlands Trains, Network Rail and Department for Transport to look at ways to introduce this service in future timetables changes.”

Passengers travelling Monday to Friday only have the option of catching the 9.48pm train from Wolverhampton, calling at Birmingham New Street at 10.30pm, to get home. Subsequent trains – the 11pm and 11.22pm services from New Street – terminate at Hednesford and Walsall respectively.

And on Saturdays, the last train to call at Rugeley Town or Rugeley Trent Valley is the 10.25pm service from New Street – with the last train, the 11.19pm, terminating at Hednesford. On Sundays, the last train to Rugeley is the 10.45pm service from New Street with the 11pm and the 11.33pm terminating at Walsall instead.