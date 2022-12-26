Notification Settings

Council reviewing Bilston bus and cycle lane decision after complaints

By Adam SmithBilstonTransportPublished: Comments

Wolverhampton Council is reviewing its decision to turn Bilston's Wood Street into a bus and cycle lane.

Sarwan Lal, left, with Councillor Phil Page and customers

Businesses on Wood Street are furious they have lost access, including Bilston Radio Cars whose drivers used the road as a cab rank.

Bilston Radio Cars owner Sawan Lal collected 3,000 signatures on a petition calling for Wolverhampton Council to reverse its decision, and held a protest outside the bus station.

However, Wolverhampton Council told the Express & Star it has yet to receive a petition about Wood Street.

A spokesman said: “The council received a letter dated Monday 21 November 2022 in respect of concerns regarding the Wolverhampton City Council (Hall Street 24HR Bus Gate) Order 2020. We replied to confirm that the points raised were being reviewed on Thursday 8 December. Officers are now considering proposals to resolve the issue,

“To date, no petition has been presented for consideration.”

Sawan Lal said: "We have had this rank for years and everyone in the town knows where to get a taxi. We are really hoping Wolverhampton Council reverse the decision now they are looking into it."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

