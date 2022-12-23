Chaserider bus route changes unveiled following customer feedback

The Chaserider Bus services for routes connecting communities in Cannock, Burntwood, Heath Hayes, Norton Canes, Cheslyn Hay and Bridgtown with cities such as Lichfield and Wolverhampton have seen services changed to include more buses and later times.

The changes will begin from January 1 and will affect service 60 from Cannock to Lichfield, service 70 from Cannock to Wolverhampton via Featherstone and service 71 from Cannock to Wolverhampton via Essington and Wednesfield.

The departures for service 60 will now leave Cannock from 8.45am through to 7pm and all-day on Saturday, while the services from Lichfield will run from 9.15am to 7.25pm and from 7.15am to 7.15pm on Saturdays.

Intermediate timing changes will be introduced on services 70 and 71 along with retiming of current departures from Cannock Bus Station.

From Monday to Friday, the 5pm departure on service 70 will depart at 5.10pm to Wolverhampton, the 5.30pm service 71 departure will depart at 5.40pm to Essington and the 6pm service 70 departure will depart at 6.20pm to Featherstone.

The 2.50pm school-days-only journey from Cannock to Wolverhampton will depart at 2.40pm, while the 3pm school holiday journey remains unchanged.

The Monday to Friday departures from Wolverhampton to Essington have been revised, with the 3.55pm departure from Wolverhampton starting 10 minutes later and the departure from Essington at 4.52pm will leave at 5.02pm, with the Wolverhampton service at 4.55pm leaving 20 minutes later and the the 5.55pm service leaving 30 minutes later.

Dan Flanagan, operations manager at Chaserider Buses, said: “We are pleased to be able to meet requests for the revised timings on services 60, 70 and 71 and shows we listen to customer feedback.

"The introduction of these changes to the local bus services will ensure we continue to provide a regular, reliable and robust network of local bus services for our customers across the Chaserider network.”