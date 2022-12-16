Drivers could be fined £2,500 for a little-known mistake this winter

Drivers risk an expensive fine if their car is not properly cleared of snow and ice. Photo: PA

Drivers are being warned of a little-known law that, if broken, could see them hit with a £2,500 fine and three points on their licence.

The RAC has said that driving your car before cleaning it of snow, ice or condensation is against the law. The Highway Code says motorists, by law, must be able to see out of every window.

Not doing so will not only pose a danger to the driver and others, but could lead to a very expensive police stop.

RAC road safety spokesperson Simon Williams said: "While there isn’t a specific offence for not clearing snow from the roof of a car, the police may penalise drivers for 'driving without due consideration' or 'using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition'.

"And the shortness of your journey is no justification for failing to do this. Just imagine how dangerous several inches of snow falling off a car roof in one fell swoop could be to a pedestrian or even another vehicle.

"Drivers should make extra time to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice. De-icing is best done with a scraper and a can of de-icer rather than using some bizarre hack from TikTok. It is also paramount that drivers can see out of all windows before setting off, which means demisting fully."

Another easy penalty drivers could be at risk of is for dirty or misty mirrors. Even driving for two minutes without a clear vision in the mirrors can land the driver with a £60 fine and three points on their licence.