Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Airport to issue update on strike impact

By John CorserBirminghamTransportPublished: Comments

Birmingham Airport is preparing a guide for travellers that will be using it during the industrial action by Border Force workers.

Birmingham Airport
Birmingham Airport

The action affecting airports is planned between December 23 and 31.

Birmingham Airport spokesman Simon Evans said that at this stage the airport was not commenting beyond the statement issued by the Airport Operators' Association.

It says that if the strikes cannot be averted then "concrete and deliverable contingency measures" must be put in place.

Mr Evans said that when the airport had more clarity on the impact of the action it would issue a full update for people that would be using the airport over the period.

It would contain advice for anyone due to fly from Birmingham on what provisions they should make.

Border Force staff in the Public and Commercial Services union at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester and Cardiff are also striking as part of a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the staff work at passport control so the strike will have a "significant impact".

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News