Rail services cancelled or delayed at Birmingham station due to major fault on train

BirminghamTransportPublished: Comments

Major problems have been reported on the train line with services cancelled or delayed at Birmingham International.

Due to a fault on a train at Birmingham International trains running through this station may be cancelled or delayed.

Disruption is expected to last until around 9am.

Avanti West Coast is accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International in both directions until further notice.

