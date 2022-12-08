M6 lorry crash closes motorway at Junction 10 with long queues forming

The crash has closed the southbound carriageway of the M6. Photo: National Highways

Reports of the crash first emerged shortly before midday, with the two vehicles colliding between the exit and entrance slip roads at Junction 10 for Walsall.

National Highways said the southbound carriageway has been closed as a result.

In a statement the agency said: "There are currently delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times on the approach to the incident. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys."

Other reports suggest delays are topping one hour.

The AA Traffic News map reported stationary traffic back past the junction with the M5 on the northbound carriageway and up to the M54 on the southbound side.

Drivers are being diverted up and over the newly installed roundabout above the motorway before rejoining the M6 on the entry slip road.

National Express West Midlands warned passengers that service 529 "will see some disruption due to traffic being diverted over the junction".