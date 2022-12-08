Drivers asked to be patient while M5 lane is shut and road surface inspected

Survey work taking place on the M5 southbound near Worcester

There will be disruption on areas of the M5 this month as National Highways assesses deterioration of the carriageway.

Routine inspections at Junction 8 south of Worcester are under way with one lane and the hard shoulder closed to prevent any further deterioration.

National Highways route manager, Fiona McKenzie said: “We understand the frustration of motorists who are driving through this part of the M5 and cannot see regular work taking place in the closed section of the motorway.

“However, we’d like to reassure people that the lanes remaining open are safe to use and the lane one and hard shoulder closures are a safety precaution. The ground penetrating survey work is being carried out by specialists and is important because it will help to identify the cause of the issue.

“If we were to go in and carry out some repairs without fully understanding the true reason behind why it has happened, we could end up causing more disruption in future because there is every likelihood that we would need to keep coming back to do further work.

“For now, we’d like to thank drivers for their patience and remind them to leave additional time for their journeys if travelling through the area.”

While work continues there, there will be a full closure of the M5 junction 8 southbound exit slip road later this month.

This work will take place overnight on Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20, from 8pm to 6am when the road is much quieter.

During the closure drivers can follow a fully signed diversion. Two lanes will remain open on the main M5 carriageway through junction 8 to limit disruption.