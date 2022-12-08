Notification Settings

Broken-down tram causes heavy delays as services terminated before final stops

By Eleanor Lawson

West Midlands Metro trams were not calling at Wolverhampton St George's or The Royal on Thursday afternoon due to delays caused by a broken-down tram.

Heavy delays have caused trams to avoid two Wolverhampton stops this afternoon
Instead, trams were running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village, while a shuttle service was taking passengers between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's.

One passenger reported that she was faced with a 38-minute wait for a tram for St Paul's.

It comes after a tram heading towards Birmingham broke down at Black Lake on Thursday morning, exacerbated by heavy traffic on the Bilston Road.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

