Broken-down tram causes heavy delays as services terminated before final stops

Heavy delays have caused trams to avoid two Wolverhampton stops this afternoon

Instead, trams were running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village, while a shuttle service was taking passengers between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's.

One passenger reported that she was faced with a 38-minute wait for a tram for St Paul's.

⚠️ #WMMNew - 15:03 - Due to heavy delays, trams will be running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village. A shuttle service will be running between Priestfield and Wolverhampton St George's. pic.twitter.com/9bNAbvW1cE — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) December 8, 2022