Drivers stuck in 40-minute delays after crane breaks down on M6 near Walsall

Lanes 1 and 2 of the southbound M6 between Junctions 9 with the M5 and 8 at Walsall were shut at about 8am "due to a broken-down crane", said National Highways.
The crane was cleared off the road by about 8.50am but officials warned of six miles of congestion with drivers held up as far north as the junction with the M54 at Essington.
Drivers were warned to expect delays of 40 minutes.
Update - The broken down crane has been removed and all lanes have reopened on the #M6 southbound between J9 #Walsall and J8 #M5.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) December 5, 2022
There are 6 miles of congestion following this incident back past J10A which should start to ease now this has cleared. pic.twitter.com/tjhQWuOE5g