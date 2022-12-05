Notification Settings

Drivers stuck in 40-minute delays after crane breaks down on M6 near Walsall

Walsall

Motorists are stuck in long queues after a crane broke down on the M6.

Delays at Jucntion 10A of the M6. Photo: National Highways
Lanes 1 and 2 of the southbound M6 between Junctions 9 with the M5 and 8 at Walsall were shut at about 8am "due to a broken-down crane", said National Highways.

The crane was cleared off the road by about 8.50am but officials warned of six miles of congestion with drivers held up as far north as the junction with the M54 at Essington.

Drivers were warned to expect delays of 40 minutes.

