Wolverhampton one of first places you can buy new electric car Ora Funky Cat

One of the new cars in Wolverhampton

Sales began at Lookers in Merridale Street West today.

The new all-electric car from Gwm Ora starts from a price of £31,995.

As well as the Wolverhampton showroom, Gwm Ora UK has also appointed a Lookers dealership in Braintree, Essex, as another official retailer for Great Wall Motor products in England.

Peter Smith, head of business at Lookers Wolverhampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the new Ora Funky Cat First Edition to Wolverhampton, as one of the first locations in the UK with the chance to showcase this ground-breaking car.

“Our state-of-the art dealership offers electric vehicle charging, trained electric vehicle specialists who are on hand to offer free, no obligation advice as well as electric driving experiences for customers and the general public.

“A game-changer for the EV market, the Ora Funky Cat brings a fresh new look to electric driving and we’re delighted to be among the first in the UK to showcase its arrival.”

Gwm Ora is the latest brand to be added to the Lookers product portfolio.

Customers can book a test drive from the Wolverhampton dealership.

Mr Smith added: “This is an exciting time for the EV market, and we’re thrilled to be on hand to help even more of our customers make that all-important step towards electric driving. The ORA Funky Cat is a great way to make the move.”

