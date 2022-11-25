Notification Settings

Revealed: Busiest railway stations in the Black Country and Staffordshire

By Lauren HillWolverhamptonTransportPublished:

Birmingham New Street, Coventry, and Birmingham Moor Street are the region's busiest railway stations, closely followed by Wolverhampton.

Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
If you find yourself wondering why your local train station is always busy, it might well be for good reason.

According to statistics from the Office of Rail and Road, Wolverhampton is the fourth most popular train station in the entire West Midlands region, seeing 3,453,320 commuters going in and out since 2021.

This year's Commonwealth Games might have something to do with the huge number of commuters all over the West Midlands. Between 2020-2021, Wolverhampton station had three times fewer passengers than it did this year.

Here are further statistics on the number of passengers who came in and out of each Black Country and Staffordshire station between 2021-2022.

  • Stafford - 1,810,802

  • Stourbridge Junction - 900,346

  • Walsall - 803,882

  • Rowley Regis - 649,478

  • Sandwell and Dudley - 605,126

  • Cradley Heath - 467,744

  • Coseley - 373,908

  • Tame Bridge Parkway - 352,910

  • Stourbridge Town - 263,548

  • Dudley Port - 246,774

  • Penkridge - 233,388

  • Tipton - 220,748

  • Cannock - 197,960

  • Hednesford - 152,938

  • Langley Green - 108,058

  • Rugeley Town - 105, 840

  • Old Hill - 97,864

  • Bescot Stadium - 90,614

  • Bloxwich - 60,324

  • Bloxwich North - 59,529

