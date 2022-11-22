RMT announce 48 hour strikes over festive period and the New Year

Mick Lynch

Over 40,000 members across Network and 14 Train Operating Companies will walk out on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3,4,6 and 7.

There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning RMT will be taking industrial action for four weeks and rail services cut back to a bare minimum.

The RMT suspended previous strike action to allow for intensive negotiations to resolve the dispute with Network Rail and rail companies.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This latest round of strikes will show how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people.

"We have been reasonable, but it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks."

He added: "The employers are in disarray and saying different things to different people sometimes at the same time. This whole process has become a farce that only the new Secretary of State can resolve. When I meet him later this week, I will deliver that message.

"In the meantime, our message to the public is we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action."

He added: "We call upon all trades unionists in Britain to take a stand and fight for better pay and conditions in their respective industries. And we will seek to coordinate strike action and demonstrations where we can.