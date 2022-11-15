Full list of this week's road closures in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

Some of the roadworks will cause only minor delays or around ten minutes or less, whilst some will cause delays around 10-30 minutes long.
The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, is below.
We have divided the full list into each area.
Wolverhampton Road Closures
M5 from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 2, lane closure for drainage works.
Dudley Road Closures
A4123 from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 1 to junction 2 and junction 2 roundabout, lane and carriageway closure for electrical works.
M5 from 11pm November 24 to 4am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions junction 2 to junction 5, short stop activities for inspections.
A456 from 10.30pm November 19 to 5am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A435 / M5, junction 3 roundabout and junction 3 southbound, exit slip road, lane closures on slip road and roundabout to support off network closures on A435 Quinton Expressway for tree works.
Walsall Road Closures
M6 from 7am April 27 to 5am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at junction 10.
M54 from 11pm September 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 9 to junction 11.
A5 from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M6 junction 12 to Weeford Island, lane closure for drainage works.
M6 from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, hard shoulder closure with speed restrictions, for major schemes works.
A5 from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (Tamworth to Lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.
M6 from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for technology works.
M6 from 8pm November 21 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, hard shoulder only for communications.
Sandwell Road Closures
M6 from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junction 8 to junction 6, lane closures for communication works.
M6 from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 8, lane closure for technology works.
South Staffordshire Road Closures
A5 from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 11 to junction 12, lane closures with closure of M6 toll at T8 for emergency resurfacing works.
M54 from 9pm November 21 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 Both direction junction 2 to junction 1, lane closure with carriageway closure for drainage works.
A449 from 9pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 both directions School Lane to Crateford Lane, multiway signals for electrical works.
M6 from 8pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13, lane closure for technology repairs.
M6 from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for technology works.
A5 from 7pm November 21 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 from M6 junction 12 to dualling A460, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.
M6 from 8pm November 21 to 5am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10, hard shoulder only for communications.
Cannock Chase Road Closures
A5 from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions from M6 junction 12 to Weeford Island, lane closure for drainage works.
A5 from 9pm November 23 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Cross Street to Longford roundabout, traffic signals for drainage works.
A5 from 9pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Turf island to the Rising Sun island, lane closure for electrical works.