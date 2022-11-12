Month of night closures for M6 resurfacing work

National Highways is carrying out resurfacing work to repair the road surface between Junctions 9 and 11 and clear the drainage system between Junctions 10 and 11, starting on Monday and running until December 16.

The section will be closed on weekday nights between 10pm and 6am to enable to the work to be safely carried out, apart from a four-day stretch between November 28 and December 1.

Drivers will be diverted off the road at Junction 7 with the carriageway reopening at Junction 10, while drivers on the M5 will be diverted at Junction 1 to Junction 10.