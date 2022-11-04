Rail passengers heading to Birmingham's German Christmas market will face disruption this weekend

Trains will be heavily impacted on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, with half of all lines closed as the country's railway network is brought to its knees once again.

And some trains which do run will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days and will start later than normal on the following mornings, transport chiefs have said.

The move by RMT and TSSA union members coincides with the first weekend of Birmingham's popular market which marked its return to the city for the 22nd time on Thursday.

Avanti West Coast has confirmed will be running a third of its typical timetable due to the strikes, with one train per hour between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool and Preston with a limited service to Glasgow.

North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West coast services on these days. Meanwhile fans attending the Aston Villa v Manchester United clash on November 6 have been urged to find alternative transport.

Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said: “Our customers are facing more days of disruption over the next week because of strikes by RMT and TSSA. This is the fifth month this year our services will be impacted by industrial action, and I would like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding.

“We’re strongly advising customers to only travel where absolutely necessary on our route during the strike action and instead make their journeys on alternative days or claim a full refund. We understand some people will have no choice but to travel and they should check our website for the latest updates before making their journey.”

Meanwhile West Midlands Railway confirmed two trains will run per hour between Lichfield Trent Valley to Redditch/Bromsgrove via Birmingham New Street, with one train per hour between Wolverhampton and Birmingham and New Street to International stations.

No trains will run on any other West Midlands Railway route, including all routes via Birmingham Snow Hill, Birmingham-Shrewsbury, Birmingham-Worcester-Hereford and Nuneaton-Leamington Spa.

Jonny Wiseman, WMR customer experience director, said: “The action coincides with the opening of the popular Christmas market in Birmingham and I am urging anyone attending to plan their travel carefully as rail services will be extremely limited."

For Transport for Wales, most lines will be closed but an hourly service will run between Cardiff and Newport with limited trains elsewhere.

And Cross Country confirmed there will be no direct services running to and from New Street to: Penzance via Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth; Cardiff Central; Stansted Airport via Peterborough and Cambridge; and Nottingham.

One train per hour will run to and from Birmingham New Street between Bournemouth via Reading and Southampton Central; York via Leeds; Leicester; and Manchester Piccadilly. No trains will run between Birmingham and Scotland on Saturday, and there will be a limited service on Monday and Wednesday.