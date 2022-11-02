Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trains cancelled and delayed due to signalling fault near Wolverhampton

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonTransportPublished: Comments

Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to a signalling fault.

Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are subject to delay or cancellation
Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are subject to delay or cancellation

The fault - between Sandwell & Dudley and Wolverhampton - has led to services having to run at reduced speed on all lines.

National Rail Enquiries has warned passengers: "As a result, services between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 10.00am."

The fault has affected a number of routes, including:

  • Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston

  • CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street / Reading / Bristol Temple Meads / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

  • Transport for Wales between Holyhead / Crewe / Aberystwyth and Birmingham International

  • London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street and also between Wolverhampton and Walsall

West Midlands Railway passengers have been told that anyone travelling to or from Smethwick Rolfe Street, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Sandwell & Dudley, Dudley Port, Tipton or Coseley, you can use their ticket on West Midlands Metro at no extra cost.

The train operator has also said a number of National Express West Midlands bus routes are accepting tickets, including:

  • Route 4 / 4H / 4M: Walsall - Tame Bridge Parkway - West Bromwich (for West Midlands Metro) - Oldbury - Blackheath - Sandwell & Dudley - Rowley Regis - Cradley Heath.

  • Route 12 / 12A: Birmingham - Langley Green - Dudley

  • Route 42: Tipton - Dudley Port (nearby)

  • Route 69: Walsall - Wolverhampton

  • Route 74: Birmingham - West Bromwich - Dudley Port - Dudley

  • Route 80: Birmingham - Five Ways - Smethwick Galton Bridge - West Bromwich

  • Route 81: Wolverhampton - Coseley - Dudley

  • Route 82 (Wolverhampton): Dudley - Wolverhampton

  • Route 87: Birmingham - Smethwick Rolfe Street (nearby) - Smethwick Galton Bridge - Oldbury (nearby to Sandwell & Dudley) - Dudley

  • Route 89 (Birmingham): Birmingham - Smethwick - West Bromwich

  • Route 60 (Wolverhampton): Wolverhampton - Bloxwich

  • Route 126: Dudley - Bearwood - Birmingham

  • Route 529: Wolverhampton - Walsall

  • Route X7: Wolverhampton - Dudley - Smethwick Rolfe Street (nearby) - Smethwick Galton Bridge - Birmingham

  • Route X8: Wolverhampton - Dudley - Bearwood - Birmingham (nearby New Street and Snow Hill Station)

=

Transport
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Birmingham
Dudley
Sandwell
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News