Trains cancelled and delayed due to signalling fault near Wolverhampton

Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are subject to delay or cancellation

The fault - between Sandwell & Dudley and Wolverhampton - has led to services having to run at reduced speed on all lines.

National Rail Enquiries has warned passengers: "As a result, services between these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 10.00am."

The fault has affected a number of routes, including:

Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Lancaster / Blackpool North / Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston

CrossCountry between Manchester Piccadilly and Birmingham New Street / Reading / Bristol Temple Meads / Southampton Central / Bournemouth

Transport for Wales between Holyhead / Crewe / Aberystwyth and Birmingham International

London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street / Crewe / Shrewsbury / Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street and also between Wolverhampton and Walsall

West Midlands Railway passengers have been told that anyone travelling to or from Smethwick Rolfe Street, Smethwick Galton Bridge, Sandwell & Dudley, Dudley Port, Tipton or Coseley, you can use their ticket on West Midlands Metro at no extra cost.

The train operator has also said a number of National Express West Midlands bus routes are accepting tickets, including:

Route 4 / 4H / 4M: Walsall - Tame Bridge Parkway - West Bromwich (for West Midlands Metro) - Oldbury - Blackheath - Sandwell & Dudley - Rowley Regis - Cradley Heath.

Route 12 / 12A: Birmingham - Langley Green - Dudley

Route 42: Tipton - Dudley Port (nearby)

Route 69: Walsall - Wolverhampton

Route 74: Birmingham - West Bromwich - Dudley Port - Dudley

Route 80: Birmingham - Five Ways - Smethwick Galton Bridge - West Bromwich

Route 81: Wolverhampton - Coseley - Dudley

Route 82 (Wolverhampton): Dudley - Wolverhampton

Route 87: Birmingham - Smethwick Rolfe Street (nearby) - Smethwick Galton Bridge - Oldbury (nearby to Sandwell & Dudley) - Dudley

Route 89 (Birmingham): Birmingham - Smethwick - West Bromwich

Route 60 (Wolverhampton): Wolverhampton - Bloxwich

Route 126: Dudley - Bearwood - Birmingham

Route 529: Wolverhampton - Walsall

Route X7: Wolverhampton - Dudley - Smethwick Rolfe Street (nearby) - Smethwick Galton Bridge - Birmingham

Route X8: Wolverhampton - Dudley - Bearwood - Birmingham (nearby New Street and Snow Hill Station)