Diversions in place as week of roadworks to start in Wednesbury

The roundabout at Trouse Lane. Picture: Google

The roundabout at Trouse Lane. Picture: Google

The roadworks will take place on High Bullen and Dudley Street in Wednesbury from Thursday, November 3, to Friday, November 11.

As a result, the road will be closed from the island at Trouse Lane to (and including) the Patent Shaft Roundabout at Holyhead Road every night from 8.30pm-3am.

To enable resurfacing and road marking works High Bullen & Dudley Street #Wednesbury will be closed from the island at Trouse Lane to (and including) the Patent Shaft Roundabout at Holyhead Road on 3rd – 11th November 2022 between 8.30pm and 3am. Diversions will be in place. pic.twitter.com/0RxTyJ7D2v — Sandwell Highways (@sandwellroads) November 2, 2022

Diversions will be in place at High Bullen, Walsall Street, Hydes Road, Woden Road South, Holloway Bank, Hill Top Road, Black Lake, New Swan Lane, Black Country New Road, Bilston Road, and Trouse Lane.