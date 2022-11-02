Notification Settings

Diversions in place as week of roadworks to start in Wednesbury

By Lauren HillWednesburyTransportPublished: Comments

Sandwell Council has warned drivers of diversions in the area due to resurfacing and road marking works in Wednesbury.

The roundabout at Trouse Lane. Picture: Google
The roadworks will take place on High Bullen and Dudley Street in Wednesbury from Thursday, November 3, to Friday, November 11.

As a result, the road will be closed from the island at Trouse Lane to (and including) the Patent Shaft Roundabout at Holyhead Road every night from 8.30pm-3am.

Diversions will be in place at High Bullen, Walsall Street, Hydes Road, Woden Road South, Holloway Bank, Hill Top Road, Black Lake, New Swan Lane, Black Country New Road, Bilston Road, and Trouse Lane.

The council says access for emergency services and access to businesses will be maintained 'unless it is unsafe to do so'.

