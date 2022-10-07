Trains cancelled after vehicle collides with bridge in Cradley Heath

The incident affects the Snow Hill line in both directions

The incident was reported by West Midlands Railway at around 12noon.

A spokesperson said: "Cancellations to services at Cradley Heath: Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Cradley Heath trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines."

National Express West Midlands buses are accepting tickets for a range of services to help people affected by the incident.

Due to an incident in Cradley



National Express are accepting train tickets on the following services



4/H/M, 8A/C, 9, 12/A, 13, 16, 17, 80, 87, X10, X8 — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) October 7, 2022