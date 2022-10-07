Notification Settings

Trains cancelled after vehicle collides with bridge in Cradley Heath

By Nathan Rowe

Some trains have been cancelled after a vehicle collided with a bridge in Cradley Heath.

The incident affects the Snow Hill line in both directions
The incident was reported by West Midlands Railway at around 12noon.

A spokesperson said: "Cancellations to services at Cradley Heath: Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Cradley Heath trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines."

The incident affects the Snow Hill line in both directions.

National Express West Midlands buses are accepting tickets for a range of services to help people affected by the incident.

More information can be found at westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#snow-hill

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

