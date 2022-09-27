Roadworks in the Black Country and Shropshire to be aware of this week

A total of 28 roadwork - with road or lane closures - are taking place between now and mid-October on roads maintained by National Highways.

These are the upcoming works, along with details from the agency about what will be closed, what the work is for and end dates/times.

M6 northbound between Junctions 14 and 15 from 8pm, September 27, to 5am, September 28

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) with a lane closure for communications work.

M6 southbound at Junction 9 until 5am, September 30

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) for signage and barrier works.

A34 and M6 northbound at Junction 14 until 6am, September 30

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) with lane closure and closure of Junction 14 exit slip road for emergency resurfacing works.

M6 both directions between Junctions 11 and 13 from 8pm, September 28, to 6am, September 30

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closure for communications works.

M6 southbound between Junctions 7 and 6 until 6am, October 1

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closures for inspection/survey.

M6 southbound between Junctions 15 and 14 until 6am, October 3

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) due to lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/Renewal.

M6 northbound between Junctions 11 and 12 from 8pm, October 3 to 5am, October 4

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) with a lane closure for communications work.

A34 and M6 southbound between Junctions 15 and 15 from 9pm, October 3, to 6am, October 4

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) due to lane and slip road carriageway closure for new signs and road markings.

M6 northbound between Junctions 11 and 12 from 8pm, October 4, to 5am, October 5

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane one closure for communications work.

M6 northbound between Junctions 11 and 13 from 8pm, October 5, to 5am, October 6

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closure for communications work.

A449 both directions at the M54 Junction 2 from 7am, October 3, to 6pm, October 6

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closure for inspection works.

A34 and M6 northbound between Junctions 13 and 14, from 9pm, October 4 to 6am, October 6

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) with lane and slip road carriageway closures for communications and signage works.

M6 northbound between Junctions 12 and 13 from 8pm, October 6, to 5am, October 7

Slight delays (under 10 minutes due to lane closure for communications work.

M6 northbound between Junctions 12 and 13 from 8pm, October 7, to 5am, October 8

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closure for communications work.

M6 northbound between Junctions 12 and 13 from 9pm, October 10, to 5am, October 11

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closure for communications work.

A34, M6 southbound Junctions 16 to 13 and southbound exit slip road at Junction 13 from 9pm, September 27, to 6am, October 11

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) with lane and slip road closures for signs to be erected and sightline clearance.

A34, M6 northbound Junctions 12 to 15 and northbound exit slip road at Junction 13 from 9pm, September 27, to 6am, October 12

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) wuth lane closures and slip road closed for signs to be erected and sightline clearance.

A456 southbound at the M5 Junction 3 exit slip road from 9.30am, October 3, until 3pm, October 14

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) due to lane closures for urgent arbacultrial works.

A34/M6 southbound at Junction 14 until October 15

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) due to lane closure and carriageway closure between motorway exit and entry slip roads for bridge joint repairs.

M5 northbound exit slip and southbound entry slip at Junction 1 from 8pm, October 10, to 6am, October 16

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) for utility works on behalf of Western Power.

M6 northbound between Junctions 12 and 14 until October 22

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) for a lane closure with single lane running for bridge construction

M6 northbound and southbound between Junctions 9 and 10A until October 29

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) due to phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at Junction 10.

A34 and M6 northbound and southbound between Junctions 13 and 15 until 11.59pm, October 31

Slight delays (under 10 minutes), narrow Lanes with temporary speed restrictions, site clearance and cabling works.

M54, M6 northbound between Junctions 9 and 11, M5 north and southbound at the M6 link until December 17

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes) for lane closures leading to carriageway and associated slip road closures for carriageway resurfacing works.

M6 northbound and southbound between Junctions 9 and 10A until April 2023

Slight delays (under 10 minutes) for hard shoulder closure with speed restrictions during major works scheme.

A5 westbound between the A453 and A38 junctions until 5.30am September 2023