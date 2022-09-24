Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford 10k road closures as runners return for annual race

By David StubbingsStaffordTransportPublished: Comments

The Stafford 10k returns this weekend with runners taking on a route that winds its way around the town centre.

Runners will be pounding the streets on Sunday in the Stafford 10k
Runners will be pounding the streets on Sunday in the Stafford 10k

Starting and finishing in Market Square, runners will pound the streets and Victoria Park as they complete their 10,000-metre run which will get under way at 10.30am on Sunday.

Organisers expect the first runner back at around 11am, with the course set to be shut and all road closures lifted between 12pm and 12.30pm.

Freedom Leisure, which organises the event, has told runners: "Wherever possible roads have been closed, sections are on disused railway track, and traffic has been limited on certain sections of the route.

"Please do not deviate from the designated route for any reason. This is not only a risk to you but to motorists that may still be using part of the roadway."

A number of roads around Stafford are being closed for parts of the morning to allow those taking part to pass through safely.

Stafford 10k road closures and route map. Image: Feedom Leisure

Road closures in the town are at:

  • Earl Street, 9.30am-11am

  • Newport Road (closed at the end of Bridge Street), 10.15am-10.45am

  • A34 Queensway: 10.15am-10.45am

  • Riverway and Lichfield Road junction, 10.20am-10.45am

  • Riverway (northbound), 10.20am-11am

  • Bedford Avenue, Mynors Street, Tithe Barn Road, Cambridge Street (no right turn into Corporation Street), 10.20am-11am

  • Corporation Street (northbound), 10.20am-11am

  • Crooked Bridge Road (no right turn into Corporation Street), 10.30am-11am

  • Portal Road junction, 10.30am-11.30am

  • Sandon Road junction, 10.30am-11.40am

There are also parking restrictions in place on Prospect road and Trenchard Avenue.

Transport
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News