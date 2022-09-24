Stafford 10k road closures as runners return for annual race

Runners will be pounding the streets on Sunday in the Stafford 10k

Starting and finishing in Market Square, runners will pound the streets and Victoria Park as they complete their 10,000-metre run which will get under way at 10.30am on Sunday.

Organisers expect the first runner back at around 11am, with the course set to be shut and all road closures lifted between 12pm and 12.30pm.

Freedom Leisure, which organises the event, has told runners: "Wherever possible roads have been closed, sections are on disused railway track, and traffic has been limited on certain sections of the route.

"Please do not deviate from the designated route for any reason. This is not only a risk to you but to motorists that may still be using part of the roadway."

A number of roads around Stafford are being closed for parts of the morning to allow those taking part to pass through safely.

Stafford 10k road closures and route map. Image: Feedom Leisure

Road closures in the town are at:

Earl Street, 9.30am-11am

Newport Road (closed at the end of Bridge Street), 10.15am-10.45am

A34 Queensway: 10.15am-10.45am

Riverway and Lichfield Road junction, 10.20am-10.45am

Riverway (northbound), 10.20am-11am

Bedford Avenue, Mynors Street, Tithe Barn Road, Cambridge Street (no right turn into Corporation Street), 10.20am-11am

Corporation Street (northbound), 10.20am-11am

Crooked Bridge Road (no right turn into Corporation Street), 10.30am-11am

Portal Road junction, 10.30am-11.30am

Sandon Road junction, 10.30am-11.40am