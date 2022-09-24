Chiltern Railways announce all services cancelled on October 1 and 5 due to strike action

The Kidderminster to London line, through Stourbridge, Cradley Heath, Smethwick and Birmingham will not be running on either day.

It comes after it was announced that some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.

A spokesman for Chiltern Railways said: "There will be no Chiltern Railways service on any route due to ASLEF and RMT strike action.

"For other national train services on October 1 and 5, there will be very limited services across the UK, with no services in some places.

"On Sunday, October 2, trains will start later than usual, from approximately 9am-10am, due to the displacement of trains. Customers should check their first train if they are travelling.

"If customers have booked a ticket for 1 October, it is valid for travel on the 30 September-Tuesday 4 October inclusive. If customers have booked a ticket for the 5 October, it is valid for travel on the 4 October-Friday 7 October inclusive."

The spokesman added: "Chiltern expects to operate a significantly reduced timetable on Saturday 8 October (RMT strike) with further information to be confirmed in due course."