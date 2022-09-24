Casualty treated by medics after car smashes into barrier on M54

The M54 near Wellington. Photo: Google.

The crash happened near Junction 7 for Wellington shortly after 6am on Saturday. Four fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 6.15am on Saturday, September 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford, involving one private saloon vehicle in collision with barrier.

"On arrival of crews no persons were trapped, casualty left in care of ambulance service. Vehicle was made electrically safe.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington."