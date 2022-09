A lorry carrying offal spilled its load across the motorway last night at about 11pm between Junction 8 for the M5 and Junction 7 for Great Barr.

A spokesman for National Highways West Midlands said last night: "Three lanes are closed on the #M6 southbound in the #WestMidlands between J8 (for the #M5) and J7 (#GreatBarr) to allow for specialist clear-up works to take place following an offal spillage."