Find out more on latest progress of Dudley Metro extension

Concrete pouring completed at Tipton's new metro station

The Midland Metro Alliance will be outlining details about the £385 million Wednesbury to Dudley extension to residents throughout the autumn.

However, due to a funding £290 million shortfall the original route to Brierley Hill will be delayed.

Passengers will be able to use trams in Dudley town centre by the end of 2024 and in recent weeks a number of concrete pours to form the base of the Sedgley Road Tram Stop in Tipton.

The new tram stop is one of nine planned along a 7km stretch of the first section of the tramline which will connect the boroughs of Sandwell and Dudley.

Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise for Dudley Council, said: “The first phase of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension is just one of the many projects underway and transforming Dudley. The Metro system will provide better connectivity, tackling congestion and helping to connect residents to education and employment opportunities in Dudley Borough, Birmingham and across the Black Country.”

Business owners and residents in the areas of Sandwell, Dudley and Brierley Hill, will also have the opportunity to learn more about regenerative projects from partners including Transport for West Midlands and Dudley Council.

The meetings are on:

Monday, September 26 between 3pm and 7pm at Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust

Tuesday, September 27 between 10.15am and 12.45pm) at Tipton Community Muslim Centre

Wednesday, September 28, between 3.15pm and 6.45pm at Copthorne Hotel

Monday, October 3, 2.15pm and 5.45pm at Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley

Wednesday, October 5 between 3.15pm and 6.45pm at Coneygre Community Centre

Thursday, October 6, 10am to 2pm at Harry’s Café, Brierley Hill

Project Director Tom Maplethorpe said: “Whereas projects in other areas of the West Midlands paused briefly during the Commonwealth Games, as much of our work is taking place in the former railway corridor, we have had a very productive summer. It is fantastic to share some updated progress highlighting how we are busy delivering phase one of this flagship transport project.”