Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Find out more on latest progress of Dudley Metro extension

By Adam SmithDudleyTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Sandwell and Dudley residents have been invited to learn more about the Midlands Metro Black Country extension.

Concrete pouring completed at Tipton's new metro station
Concrete pouring completed at Tipton's new metro station

The Midland Metro Alliance will be outlining details about the £385 million Wednesbury to Dudley extension to residents throughout the autumn.

However, due to a funding £290 million shortfall the original route to Brierley Hill will be delayed.

Passengers will be able to use trams in Dudley town centre by the end of 2024 and in recent weeks a number of concrete pours to form the base of the Sedgley Road Tram Stop in Tipton.

The new tram stop is one of nine planned along a 7km stretch of the first section of the tramline which will connect the boroughs of Sandwell and Dudley.

Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise for Dudley Council, said: “The first phase of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension is just one of the many projects underway and transforming Dudley. The Metro system will provide better connectivity, tackling congestion and helping to connect residents to education and employment opportunities in Dudley Borough, Birmingham and across the Black Country.”

Business owners and residents in the areas of Sandwell, Dudley and Brierley Hill, will also have the opportunity to learn more about regenerative projects from partners including Transport for West Midlands and Dudley Council.

The meetings are on:

  • Monday, September 26 between 3pm and 7pm at Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust

  • Tuesday, September 27 between 10.15am and 12.45pm) at Tipton Community Muslim Centre

  • Wednesday, September 28, between 3.15pm and 6.45pm at Copthorne Hotel

  • Monday, October 3, 2.15pm and 5.45pm at Churchill Shopping Centre, Dudley

  • Wednesday, October 5 between 3.15pm and 6.45pm at Coneygre Community Centre

  • Thursday, October 6, 10am to 2pm at Harry’s Café, Brierley Hill

Project Director Tom Maplethorpe said: “Whereas projects in other areas of the West Midlands paused briefly during the Commonwealth Games, as much of our work is taking place in the former railway corridor, we have had a very productive summer. It is fantastic to share some updated progress highlighting how we are busy delivering phase one of this flagship transport project.”

Tom Bissell, the MMA’s stakeholder liaison officer, added: “The information sessions are a great opportunity to ask any questions, meet the team, and learn more about the two phases of Metro delivery."

Transport
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News