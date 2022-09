M54 between Junctions 1 and 2. Photo: Google

Emergency services were called to the incident on the westbound carriageway between Junction 1 for Featherstone and Junction 2 for Wolverhampton, at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews were all at the scene.

Delays continued as the car was righted and moved to the hard shoulder, with lanes two and three remaining closed as the spillage was dealt with, and the queue stretching back over a mile.