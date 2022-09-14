Train times from Wolverhampton to London as thousands travel to pay respects to the Queen

Avanti West Coast is expecting train services to be very busy this week

Her late Majesty will lie in state in central London until 6.30am on Monday, the day of her funeral, with the Palace of Westminster open for 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday so people can view her coffin.

The number of people expected to line up to view Elizabeth II lying in state is expected to exceed the 200,000 mourners who paid their respect to the Queen Mother in 2002.

Avanti West Coast, which runs trains from Wolverhampton to London Euston via Sandwell & Dudley and Birmingham New Street, is one of many train companies warning people that services are expected to be very busy.

"We recognise that many of our customers will make their way to London and other destinations around the country to pay their respects at Royal residences," the train operator said.

"This could lead to exceptionally busy services and station closures over the mourning period as well as on the day of the funeral."

Those hoping to travel to London by train are being advised to check before they travel and leave as much time as possible.

These are the train times from Wolverhampton to London over the next few days, up until the last one to arrive before the state funeral starts at 11am on Monday.

Today, September 14

5.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 5.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 6.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 7.41pm

6.46pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 7.10pm. Arrives at Euston at 8.44pm

8.46pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 10.41pm

10.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 11.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 1:12am

Thursday, September 15

6.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.56am, Birmingham New Street at 7.10am). Arrives at Euston at 8.43am

7.05am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.15am, Birmingham New Street at 7.30am). Arrives at Euston at 8.51am

7.24am (also departs Birmingham New Street at 7.50am). Arrives at Euston at 9.13am

7.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.55am, Birmingham New Street at 8.10am). Arrives at Euston at 9.41am

8.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.55am, Birmingham New Street at 9.10am). Arrives at Euston at 10.50am

9.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.55am, Birmingham New Street at 10.10am). Arrives at Euston at 11.41am

10.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.55am, Birmingham New Street at 11.10am). Arrives at Euston at 12.41pm

11.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 11.55am, Birmingham New Street at 12.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 1.41pm

12.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 12.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 1.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 2.42pm

1.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 1.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 2.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 3.41pm

2.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 2.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 3.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 4.36pm

3.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 3.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 4.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 5.43pm

4.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 4.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 5.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 6.43pm

5.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 5.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 6.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 7.41pm

6.46pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 7.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 8.44pm

8.46pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.10). Arrives at Euston at 10.41pm

10.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 11.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 1.12am

Friday, September 16

6.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.56am, Birmingham New Street at 7.10am). Arrives at Euston at 8.43am

7.05am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.15am, Birmingham New Street at 7.30am). Arrives at Euston at 8.51am

7.24am (also departs Birmingham New Street at 7.50am). Arrives at Euston at 9.13am

7.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.55am, Birmingham New Street at 8.10am). Arrives at Euston at 9.41am

8.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.55am, Birmingham New Street at 9.10am). Arrives at Euston at 10.50am

9.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.55am, Birmingham New Street at 10.10am). Arrives at Euston at 11.41am

10.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.55am, Birmingham New Street at 11.10am). Arrives at Euston at 12.41pm

11.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 11.55am, Birmingham New Street at 12.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 1.41pm

12.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 12.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 1.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 2.42pm

1.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 1.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 2.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 3.41pm

2.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 2.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 3.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 4.36pm

3.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 3.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 2.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 5.43pm

4.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 4.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 5.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 6.43pm

5.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 5.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 6.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 7.41pm

6.46pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 7.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 8.44pm

8.46pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.56pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 10.41pm

Saturday, Semptember 17

6.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.55am, Birmingham New Street at 7.10am). Arrives at Euston at 8.34am

7.06am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.16am, Birmingham New Street at 7.30am). Arrives at Euston at 8.57am

7.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.55am, Birmingham New Street at 8.10am). Arrives at Euston at 9.41am

9.01am (also departs Birmingham New Street at 9.30am). Arrives at Euston at 10.57am

9.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.55am, Birmingham New Street at 10.10am). Arrives at Euston at 11.41am

10.46am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.56am, Birmingham New Street at 11.10am). Arrives at Euston at 12.41pm

11.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 11.55am, Birmingham New Street at 12.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 1.33pm

12.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 12.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 1.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 2.41pm

1.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 1.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 2.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 3.44pm

2.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 2.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 3.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 4.41pm

3.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 3.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 4.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 5.41pm

4.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 4.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 5.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 6.41pm

5.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 5.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 6.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 7.40pm

6.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 7.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 8.55pm

7.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 8.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 9.57pm

8.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 10.56pm

9.09pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.19pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.30pm). Arrives at Euston at 11.48pm

Sunday, September 18

8.05am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.15am, Birmingham New Street at 8.30am). Arrives at Euston at 10.26am

9.03am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.14am, Birmingham New Street at 9.35am). Arrives at Euston at 11.47am

9.19am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.30am, Birmingham New Street at 9.51am). Arrives at Euston at 12.02pm

10.05am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.15am, Birmingham New Street at 10.30am). Arrives at Euston at 12.25pm

11.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 11.55am, Birmingham New Street at 12.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 1.44pm

12.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 12.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 1.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 2.43pm

1.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 1.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 2.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 3.44pm

2.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 2.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 3.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 4.43pm

3.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 3.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 4.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 5.35pm

4.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 4.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 5.10). Arrives at Euston at 6.43pm

5.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 5.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 6.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 7.43pm

6.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 7.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 8.43pm

7.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 8.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 9.48pm

8.45pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 8.55pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.10pm). Arrives at Euston at 10.56pm

9.06pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 9.17pm, Birmingham New Street at 9.30pm). Arrives at Euston at 11.23pm

10.05pm (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 10.16pm, Birmingham New Street at 10.30)pm. Arrives at Euston at 12.28am

Monday, September 19

6:45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 6.56am, Birmingham New Street at 7.10am). Arrives at Euston at 8.43am

7.05am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.15am, Birmingham New Street at 7.30am). Arrives at Euston at 8.51am

7.24am (also departs Birmingham New Street at 7.50am). Arrives at Euston at 9.13am

7.45am (also departs Sandwell & Dudley at 7.55am, Birmingham New Street at 8.10am). Arrives at Euston at 9.41am