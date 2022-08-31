Notification Settings

Huge M6 lorry fire leaves motorway lanes closed all day ahead of 'extensive repairs'

Two lanes of the M6 will be closed all day after a severe lorry fire burnt down a fence and left the carriageway in need of repair.

The lorry fire was significant and meant the M6 southbound had to be closed while the emergency services tackled the blaze. Photo: National Highways
The motorway heading south was completely closed for several hours after an HGV carrying building supplies coated in bitumen caught fire at around 1am.

Two lanes at the scene of the fire between Junction 3 for Coventry and Junction 2 with the M69 were reopened at around 6.30am, but lanes one and two are due to remain closed for the rest of the day before "extensive repairs" tonight.

National Highways has been warning drivers heading south if they're planning to travel along that stretch of motorway to leave extra time for their journeys with only two out of four lanes open to traffic.

In a statement the agency said: "The lorry was carrying building supplies that were coated in bitumen which increased the intensity of the fire and the time it took to extinguish it resulting in more damage to the carriageway than a ‘standard’ fire."

The fire-damaged fence alongside the M6. Photo: National Highways
The damaged motorway after the fire. Photo: National Highways

Photos released by the agency showed the trailer completely alight on the carriageway, as well a huge gap in the fence running alongside the motorway where the fire burnt part of it down, and the severely damaged carriageway.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews were called at 1.04am with three appliances and a water carrier sent to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman said the lorry driver had managed to disconnect the trailer from the cab before the fire took hold and destroyed it. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was eventually put out at around 4.30am with the last crew leaving the scene an hour later.

As of 10.30am National Highways was warning of 20-minute delays above normal journey times.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

