Black Country M6 crash resulting in long delays

M6 motorway near junction 10 in Walsall

National Highways said all lanes were now open following a collision on the northbound carriageway between junction nine at Wednesbury and junction 10 Walsall earlier this afternoon.

Two lanes were closed and have now re-opened.

The agency said queues were now starting to ease, but were stretching back to the M5 between junction one and the M6 approach lanes.

A National Highways social media post stated: "Long delays of over an hour on the #M6 northbound between J9 #Wednesbury and J10 #Walsall. 2 (of 4) lanes are closed following a collision.

"This is also causing long delays on the #M5 northbound approaching the #M6."