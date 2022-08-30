Notification Settings

Black Country M6 crash resulting in long delays

By Deborah Hardiman

Motorists are facing long delays on the M6 between Walsall and Wednesbury after a crash.

M6 motorway near junction 10 in Walsall
National Highways said all lanes were now open following a collision on the northbound carriageway between junction nine at Wednesbury and junction 10 Walsall earlier this afternoon.

Two lanes were closed and have now re-opened.

The agency said queues were now starting to ease, but were stretching back to the M5 between junction one and the M6 approach lanes.

A National Highways social media post stated: "Long delays of over an hour on the #M6 northbound between J9 #Wednesbury and J10 #Walsall. 2 (of 4) lanes are closed following a collision.

"This is also causing long delays on the #M5 northbound approaching the #M6."

