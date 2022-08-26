Major M6 delays after lorry overturns on Aston Expressway

The overturned lorry. Photo: @HighwaysWMIDS

Emergency services closed the A38M Aston Expressway onto the M6 southbound, the A38 Tyburn Road on to the M6 southbound and the Junction 6 of the M6 southbound onto the A38M.

National Highway West Midlands was urging motorists to use alternative routes if possible.

All traffic on the M6 southbound exiting at Junction 6 was having to use Salford Circus and travel into the city centre along the A5127 Lichfield Road.

Delays were reported from Junction 8 of the M5.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an overturned lorry at the junction of the A38 and M6 at 6.58am and sent one ambulance, a MERIT trauma doctor and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.

"On arrival we found one male patient, the lorry driver, who had managed to get himself out of the vehicle.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment."