Strike action set to hit West Midlands rail network once again

West Midlands Railway

Strikes are going to take place tomorrow and Saturday, August 20.

It is the latest round of strike action taking place following a succession of walkouts last month.

National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members are intending to strike on Thursday and Saturday, whilst TSSA union members have voted in favour of action short of a strike between Thursday and Saturday.

West Midlands Railways has said that if the planned action goes ahead, there will be a significantly reduced timetable across the rail network in the region on the two days, as well as significantly disrupted services on Friday.

Rail strike outside Wolverhampton train station

Due to the industrial action, West Midlands Railway Services will be running a limited timetable on a number of route, similar to the timetable run on July 27, when rail workers went on strike.

Network Rail has said that only around 20 per cent of Britain's rail network will be operating on Thursday and Saturday.

With Bestival taking place over the weekend, and Wolverhampton Wanderers playing away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, people planning to travel to the events via rail can expect disruption to their plans.

Full timetable information on the limited services can be found on the West Midlands Railway website: westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/travel-information/journey-planning/service-disruption/industrial-action

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: "It saddens me that we are again having to ask passengers to stay away from the railway for two days this week due to unnecessary strike action, when we should be helping them enjoy their summers.