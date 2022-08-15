'Severe weather' causes 'major problems' on Birmingham New Street rail route

'Major problems' have been reported.

There are reportedly cancellations to services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.

This is apparently "due to severe weather" and all lines are closed.

Disruption was expected to last until at least 9am.

📢 Problems reported

🚧 Cancellations to services between Lichfield Trent Valley Hl and Birmingham New Street: Due to severe weather between Lichfield Trent Valley Hl and Birmingham New Street all lines are closed.



ℹ https://t.co/Jobr2BEGYi — West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) August 15, 2022

It comes after strike action completely shut down Birmingham's main rail hub on Saturday.

Rail operators like Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway urged people "not to travel" as they cancelled all their services.

Trams were also halted in central Birmingham yesterday as fire crews dealt with a blaze on Broad Street.