Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Severe weather' causes 'major problems' on Birmingham New Street rail route

By Mark MorrisBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Severe weather is causing "major problems" on one of Birmingham New Street's rail routes, according to West Midlands railway.

'Major problems' have been reported.
'Major problems' have been reported.

There are reportedly cancellations to services between Lichfield Trent Valley and Birmingham New Street.

This is apparently "due to severe weather" and all lines are closed.

Disruption was expected to last until at least 9am.

It comes after strike action completely shut down Birmingham's main rail hub on Saturday.

Rail operators like Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway urged people "not to travel" as they cancelled all their services.

Trams were also halted in central Birmingham yesterday as fire crews dealt with a blaze on Broad Street.

More strike action is planned by the RMT Union on August 18 and August 20.

Transport
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News