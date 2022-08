The lorry after it spilled offal across the M5. Photo: National Highways

It was announced at around 3.50pm that one lane of the M5 northbound between Junctions 7 and 6 at Worcester was closed.

National Highways said the closure was due to a lorry which has lost part of its load of offal across the carriageway".

"We're arranging specialist clear-up works to take place," a statement said.