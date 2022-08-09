West Midlands Railway confirm services will be crippled during strike action

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2021 - Train GV - Telford Central Station.

Passengers are being warned to plan alternative journeys on Saturday, Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 due to separate action by members of the ASLEF and RMT unions.

On Saturday there will no service on any West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway route due to action by members of driver union ASLEF.

Some early morning services on Sunday may be disrupted due to trains being in the incorrect place overnight.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at WMR, said: "It is disappointing that our customers will continue to be impacted this month due to ongoing industrial action and I am urging passengers to check their journeys in advance.

"On Saturday we will not be able to run any services at all and we are advising passengers not to travel. Passengers holding tickets purchased in advance can travel on an alternative date or receive a full refund."

On Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 a limited service will be in operation between 7.30am and 6.30pm only due to industrial action by members of the RMT union.

On Friday, August 19 and early morning services on Sunday, August 21 may be disrupted due to the displacement of trains overnight.

On Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 from 7.30am to 6.30pm there will be only two trains per hour on the Cross-City Line and only one train per hour between Wolverhampton and Birmingham and Birmingham and Birmingham International.