M6 overnight closures to begin next week as 'traffic management equipment' is installed

National Highways has said traffic management equipment is being installed between Junctions 4 and 6 from Monday (August 15), leading to closures of the motorway between 9pm and 6am.
The agency has said the columns are to provide its teams "with safe access to fit new lighting columns on top of the new concrete safety barrier" between Junctions 4 and 5.
A 50mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the work during the hours the motorway is open to traffic.
"The carriageway will only be fully closed in one direction at a time, and signed diversion routes will be in place during full closures," a National Highways statement said.
The road closures are:
Monday 15 August, 9pm – 6am
Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Tuesday 16 August, 9pm – 6am
Full Northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure
Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure
Full Northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Full Southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Wednesday 17 August, 9pm – 6am
Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure
Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure
Full southbound J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure
Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Thursday 18 August, 9pm – 6am
Full Northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure
Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure
Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Friday 19 August, 9pm – 6am
Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure
Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure
Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Sunday 21 August (TBC), 9pm – 6am
Full northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure
Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure
Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Monday 22 August, 9pm – 6am
Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure
Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure
Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Tuesday 23 August (TBC), 9pm – 6am
Full northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure
Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure
Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Wednesday 24 August, 9pm – 6am
Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure
Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure
Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure
Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
Thursday 25 August, 9pm – 6am
Full northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure
Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure
Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure
Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open
National Highways advises that these dates are "subject to change due to unforeseen weather or operational issues".
The work is planned to continued until October, when the traffic management system will be switched to provide access to verges between M6 Junctions 4 and 5. The work required in the verge include; drainage modifications and the construction of new Emergency Areas.