M6 overnight closures to begin next week as 'traffic management equipment' is installed

The work is taking place on the M6 between Junctions 4 and 6. Photo: National Highways

National Highways has said traffic management equipment is being installed between Junctions 4 and 6 from Monday (August 15), leading to closures of the motorway between 9pm and 6am.

The agency has said the columns are to provide its teams "with safe access to fit new lighting columns on top of the new concrete safety barrier" between Junctions 4 and 5.

A 50mph speed limit will be in place for the duration of the work during the hours the motorway is open to traffic.

"The carriageway will only be fully closed in one direction at a time, and signed diversion routes will be in place during full closures," a National Highways statement said.

The road closures are:

Monday 15 August, 9pm – 6am

Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Tuesday 16 August, 9pm – 6am

Full Northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure

Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure

Full Northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Full Southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Wednesday 17 August, 9pm – 6am

Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure

Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure

Full southbound J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure

Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Thursday 18 August, 9pm – 6am

Full Northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure

Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure

Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Friday 19 August, 9pm – 6am

Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure

Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure

Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Sunday 21 August (TBC), 9pm – 6am

Full northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure

Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure

Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Monday 22 August, 9pm – 6am

Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure

Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure

Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Tuesday 23 August (TBC), 9pm – 6am

Full northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure

Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure

Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Wednesday 24 August, 9pm – 6am

Full southbound M6 J6 – J4 closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38 Salford Circus roundabout closure

Southbound M6 J5 entry slip road closure

Full southbound M6 J6 link from A38(M) Aston Expressway closure

Northbound M6 J4 – J6: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

Thursday 25 August, 9pm – 6am

Full northbound M6 J4 – J6 closure

Northbound M6 J4 entry slip road closure

Full northbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Full southbound M42 to northbound M6 link road closure

Southbound M6 J6 – J4: Lanes two and three closed, one lane open

National Highways advises that these dates are "subject to change due to unforeseen weather or operational issues".