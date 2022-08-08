Notification Settings

Burst water main cancels trains through Walsall with more expected to be called off

Train services have been cancelled with further disruption expected after a water main burst near a railway line in Walsall.

West Midlands Railway has warned passengers that trains going through Walsall could be disrupted or even cancelled for the rest of Monday. At least four trains between Rugeley Trent Valley and Birmingham have already been cancelled.

A statement said: "Due to a burst water main near the railway at Walsall... We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the live departures & arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner.

"National Express West Midlands are accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Walsall in both directions until further notice.

"Rail replacement coaches are accepting passengers between Birmingham New Street and Walsall in both directions until further notice."

Further disruption later this week is already being factored in with strike action by train drivers expected on Saturday, August 13.

The ASLEF union has announced strike action for CrossCountry drivers on Saturday, meaning no CrossCountry services will run on this day.

While talks will continue to resolve the strike, CrossCountry is warning passengers of widespread disruption should the strike go ahead.

Strike action is also taking place at eight other train operators across the country with passengers being urged to plan ahead and check before they travel.

For the latest updates on the strike and how to change or refund tickets go to: www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/disruption.

