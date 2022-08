The M6 southbound between Junctions 10 and 9. Photo: Google

National Highways has said that two lanes out of four on the southbound carriageway between Junction 10, Walsall, and Junction 9, Wednesbury, have been closed

Delays were first reported around 3pm, and by 3.45pm there were around four miles of congestion causing delays of 25 minutes above usual journey times.