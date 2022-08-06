Crash closes M5 with drivers warned of four-mile queues and hour-long delays

Traffic on the M5 after a crash closed the motorway. Photo: National Highways

The collision on the northbound carriageway between Junction 5, Droitwich, and Junction 4A for the M42, occurred between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.

Traffic had initially been stopped on the motorway before the carriageway was declared shut.

Officers from @OPUWorcs are currently dealing with a collision on the #M5 Northbound between J5 & J4A #Bromsgrove



The carriageway is CLOSED! Please find alternative routes — North Worcestershire Police (@NWorcsCops) August 6, 2022

A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers warned of four-mile queues on the approach and delays "in excess of 60 minutes above usual journey times".

Motorists are being diverted off the M5 at Junction 5 and told to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol.

The route will take them off the roundabout at Junction 5 at the third exit onto the A38 and along the route until Junction 4 of the M5 via the M42 Junction 1.

From there, rejoin the M5 northbound.

By 7.15pm queues on the M5 were reportedly reaching back to Junction 6, Worcester, with Worcestershire Police warning of "significant delays along the A38 through Bromsgrove".