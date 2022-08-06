Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crash closes M5 with drivers warned of four-mile queues and hour-long delays

By David StubbingsWyre ForestTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers face long delays this evening after a crash closed the M5.

Traffic on the M5 after a crash closed the motorway. Photo: National Highways
Traffic on the M5 after a crash closed the motorway. Photo: National Highways

The collision on the northbound carriageway between Junction 5, Droitwich, and Junction 4A for the M42, occurred between 5pm and 5.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene alongside National Highways Traffic Officers.

Traffic had initially been stopped on the motorway before the carriageway was declared shut.

A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers warned of four-mile queues on the approach and delays "in excess of 60 minutes above usual journey times".

Motorists are being diverted off the M5 at Junction 5 and told to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol.

The route will take them off the roundabout at Junction 5 at the third exit onto the A38 and along the route until Junction 4 of the M5 via the M42 Junction 1.

From there, rejoin the M5 northbound.

By 7.15pm queues on the M5 were reportedly reaching back to Junction 6, Worcester, with Worcestershire Police warning of "significant delays along the A38 through Bromsgrove".

Traffic stuck between Junctions 5 and 4A has been released.

Transport
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News