Crews tackle grass fire next to M6 Toll

By Nathan Rowe

Fire crews have tackled a fire on a grass embankment along the M6 Toll.

Firefighters were called at 2.34pm on Thursdayto the M6 Toll southbound, on the slip road of T3, following reports of a grass embankment fire.

Crews from Lichfield, Tamworth and Erdington attended, along with a water carrier from Cannock.

They found a 100 metre by 50 metre area of the embankment well-alight.

No one was reported injured during the incident but National Highways were forced to close one lane.

Crews used two hose reel jet and beaters to extinguish the fire before leaving the scene at 3.45pm.

Nathan Rowe

