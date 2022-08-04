Crews tackle grass fire next to M6 Toll

Firefighters were called at 2.34pm on Thursdayto the M6 Toll southbound, on the slip road of T3, following reports of a grass embankment fire.

Crews from Lichfield, Tamworth and Erdington attended, along with a water carrier from Cannock.

They found a 100 metre by 50 metre area of the embankment well-alight.

No one was reported injured during the incident but National Highways were forced to close one lane.