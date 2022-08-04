Brierley Hill road improvements set to start next week

Level Street roundabout. Photo: Google.

The work will see the pedestrian crossing on Level Street in Brierley Hill upgraded, as well as the junctions of Level Street and Central Way, and work on Pedmore Road and Hurst Lane.

Dudley Council warns that during the works, there will disruption from lane closures and temporary traffic lights, requiring closure to the access to Central Way from Level Street for around 10 weeks. However, it is promised that the public will see 'significant improvements' in performance and journey times.

So far, it has completed roadworks at several junctions in Dudley, Sedgley and Cradley, with a few spots – including outside Merry Hill and Cradley – left to do.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public realm, said: "Congestion on our roads is a big problem across the region. Traffic speeds in the West Midlands are 15 per cent slower than the national average and we are the fifth most congested metropolitan area in the UK.

"We’ve already rolled out much of the programme, and we will be able to begin the next phase in Brierley Hill during the quieter summer holiday period. We know that road improvements often cause delay to road users and we ask people to bear with us during this short period while we improve roads for the long term.

"By significantly improving the performance of traffic lights in key locations it will allow us to use new technologies to improve traffic flow, reduce emissions and significantly curtail energy usage."

The £1m funding for the scheme was granted to the council by the West Midlands Combined Authority, and will be used to improve traffic flow on bottleneck roads and the performance of traffic lights across the borough.