Walsall drivers warned to 'expect delays' due to road closure

The roadworks are taking place on Ross Road at the junction with Harden Road.
The road is closed as engineers conduct "emergency gas main work" on the Cadent Network.
The closure is scheduled until August 4.
A Tweet by West Midlands Roads advised to "plan ahead" and "expect delays" as the word is carried out on the "Cadent Gas Network".
#ROADWORKS— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) August 1, 2022
📍 Ross Road at the junction with Harden Road #Walsall
⛔ Road closed for emergency gas main work.
📆 Scheduled until 4 August.@WalsallCouncil pic.twitter.com/cwH3hpivyb