Walsall drivers warned to 'expect delays' due to road closure

By Mark MorrisWalsallTransportPublished: Comments

Drivers in Walsall are being warned to plan ahead and expect delays as emergency gas work is carried out.

The roadworks should end on August 4.
The roadworks are taking place on Ross Road at the junction with Harden Road.

The road is closed as engineers conduct "emergency gas main work" on the Cadent Network.

The closure is scheduled until August 4.

A Tweet by West Midlands Roads advised to "plan ahead" and "expect delays" as the word is carried out on the "Cadent Gas Network".

