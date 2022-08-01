New series of M6 Junction 10 overnight closures to begin tonight as roadworks continue

Demolition of the South bridge on Junction 10 of the M6

National Highways has announced that resurfacing will continue tonight with closures taking place from 9pm to 5am the following morning, with the exception of Tuesday and Wednesday this week, as well as Monday, August 8, when no closures are planned.

The closures are part of the latest stage of improvements at the junction for Walsall and Wolverhampton which has been long-standing bottleneck, often leading to queues on the roundabout motorway slip roads, the A454 Black Country Route and other nearby roads.

Map of weeknight closures from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 12. Photo: National Highways

The new series of closures runs for two weeks. They are detailed as follows:

Monday, August 1 - Friday, August 12: Overnight closures from 10pm until 5am each night

The roundabout will be closed between A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound entry on to the roundabout to the A454 Black Country westbound exit off the roundabout.

Monday, August 1 - Friday, August 12: Full closure of the northbound exit slip road

Diversion to A454 Wolverhampton Road: Traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 Junction 10A to the n54 Northbound carriageway, at M54 Junction 1 re-enter the southbound carriageway to exit at M6 Junction 10.

Diversion to A454 Black Country Route westbound: Traffic will be diverted to exit at M6 junction 10a to the M54 northbound carriageway. At M54 Junction 1, re-enter the southbound carriageway to exit at M6 Junction 10 where traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road, across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Monday, August 1 - Friday, August 12: Full closure of the southbound entry slip road

Diversion from A454 Black Country Route and Wolverhampton Road West: Traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound, to Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at Junction 9.

Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound: Traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at Junction 9.

Monday, August 1 - Friday, August 12: Full closure of the A454 Black Country Route westbound

Diversion from A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound: Traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Diversion from Wolverhampton Road West: Traffic will be diverted to Bentley Road North, Marshland Way to Black Country Route westbound.

Diversion from Junction 10 southbound exit slip road: Traffic will be diverted along A454 Wolverhampton Road eastbound to Pleck Road, Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to join the A454 Black Country Route.

Monday, August 1 - Friday, August 12: Full closure of the A454 Wolverhampton Road westbound (from Tempus Drive to Junction 10 roundabout)

Diversion to A454 Black Country Route westbound: Traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road and diverted across M6 Junction 9 towards Wednesbury, onto Black Country New Road to re-join the A454 Black Country Route.

Diversion to the M6 northbound and southbound: Traffic will be diverted off before the closure at Pleck Road to Old Pleck Road to join the M6 at junction 9.