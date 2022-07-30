Notification Settings

Car overturns in Birmingham tunnel

By Ian HarveyBirminghamTransportPublished: Last Updated:

Emergency services had to deal with a car which flipped onto its roof in one of Birmingham's road tunnels.

The overturned car. Photo: @ResponseWMP
Police reported that there were no serious injuries and and apologised to motorists facing delays after the car overturned late on Friday night.

They tweeted: "Sorry for any delays around Birmingham at the moment but we are currently dealing with an RTC in the tunnels. Luckily only minor injuries this time."

Ian Harvey

Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

