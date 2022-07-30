Car overturns in Birmingham tunnel

Police reported that there were no serious injuries and and apologised to motorists facing delays after the car overturned late on Friday night.
They tweeted: "Sorry for any delays around Birmingham at the moment but we are currently dealing with an RTC in the tunnels. Luckily only minor injuries this time."
#BUnitParkLane Sorry for any delays around Birmingham at the moment but we are currently dealing with an RTC in the tunnels. Luckily only minor injuries this time. KE pic.twitter.com/LNAZhheduu— Force Response - #StayAlert (@ResponseWMP) July 29, 2022