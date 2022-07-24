Cheapest petrol and diesel in Black Country as fuel prices stay stubbornly high

After the boss of one forecourt near Ludlow said nobody should be selling unleaded for more than £1.73 per litre, just one in the Black Country and Staffordshire is charging less than that amount.

However, an RAC study found that just 10 per cent of more than 4,500 UK forecourts are charging a fair price, with the vast majority of these being independently owned sites rather than major fuel retailers.

The automotive group analysed data from Experian Catalist and has stated that retailers should charge around 174p per litre of unleaded, rather than the current average of 187p. The average price for diesel currently stands at 195p.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “In this most expensive of summers, drivers need all the help they can get to keep their spending down so we applaud those retailers who are doing the right thing for their customers and charging a fair price for petrol and diesel, more in line with the lower wholesale costs.

“Weekly wholesale petrol prices – that’s the price retailers pay to buy the fuel – have fallen by a massive 17p a litre, from a weekly average of around 152p at the start of June to just 135p this week. Yet average pump prices have reduced by a paltry 4p. It’s time for every retailer to do the right thing and cut their prices to more reasonable levels."

These were the cheapest filling stations in the region on Sunday morning, according to petrol-prices.com.

Cheapest petrol around Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 172.6p

Jet Wednesbury Road Service Station, Walsall - 174.9p

M6Toll Norton Canes Service Area, Cannock - 174.9p

Esso Ablewell Service Station, Ablewell Street, Walsall - 176.8p

Shell MFG Bluecoats, Springhill Road, Walsall - 176.9p

Asda, Jack Haywood Way, Wolverhampton - 179.9p

Texaco Westcross Service Station, School Road, Wombourne - 179.9p

Chaddesley Garage, Kidderminster Road - 179.9p

Asda, Avon Road, Cannock - 181.7p

Cheapest diesel around Black Country and Staffordshire

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station, Dudley Road, Wolverhampton - 183.6p

Morrisons, Wallows Lane, Walsall - 189.7p

Texaco Westcross Service Station, School Road, Wombourne - 189.9p

Jet Wednesbury Road Service Station, Walsall - 189.9p

Chaddesley Garage, Kidderminster Road - 189.9p

Morrisons, Trouse Lane, Wednesbury - 190.7p

Asda, Pearson Street, Brierley Hill - 191.7p

Shell Mill Service Station, Dudley Road, Stourbridge - 191.9p