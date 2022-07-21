Petrol price protests to hit M5 as summer getaway starts

Slow-moving roadblocks are planned on the motorway around our region as well as hitting holidaymakers.

An image posted on the Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations were being held “nationwide”, including around Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

This could cause disruption to the millions of families embarking on getaways at the start of summer holidays.

One area set to be targeted is the Almondsbury Interchange, where the M5, M4 and M32 meet and is already expected to be congested because of holiday traffic.

The first stage of Friday’s action was expected to see vehicles travel north on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange from around 8.45am, then east along the M4 and to Junction 1 of the M32.

The convoy was expected to leave the motorway and stop “for a period of time” before completing the same route in reverse, arriving back in Bridgwater “in the early afternoon”, police said.

Superintendent Tony Blatchford of Avon and Somerset Police said: “Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

“We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”