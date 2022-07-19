Train commuters told 'only travel if necessary' as weather hits record highs

Train travel warning issued by bosses in hot weather

Bosses at West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast, LN Railway, Cross Country and Transport for Wales urged commuters to only use their services if vital and some services have been cancelled.

A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said: "Due to safety reasons relating to the hot weather, speed restrictions will be in place on some areas of the network on Tuesday, July 19. As a result, you're encouraged to only travel if essential during this time."

Tickets purchased with Avanti West Coast for yesterday or today can be used on Wednesday or Thursday.

Here's an update list of services running by West Midlands Railway:

Cross City line: Timetables are still being determined, but amendments will be in place and fewer trains will be running

Rugeley Trent Valley – Birmingham International: Services will run between Rugeley – Birmingham New Street only

Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street: Services will be running between Crewe – Liverpool Lime Street only (Birmingham – Crewe via Stoke-on-Trent services will be running as normal)

Birmingham New Street – Northampton via Coventry: 1 train per hour will be running (calling at all stations between Birmingham International and Northampton in both directions)

Birmingham New St - Birmingham International services will additionally call at Marston Green in both directions

Nuneaton – Leamington Spa via Coventry: No service

Shrewsbury – Birmingham New Street: No service

Hereford - Birmingham New Street: No service

Snow Hill lines: Services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stratford Upon Avon will not run and services between Birmingham Snow Hill and Leamington Spa may also be disrupted

Wolverhampton – Birmingham / Walsall: Services are planned to run as normal

Stourbridge Town Car: Services are planned to run as normal

For a full list of West Midlands Rail service updates click here.